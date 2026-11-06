HK foreign currency reserve rises to US$440.5b at end-October

Hong Kong's foreign currency reserve assets rose slightly to nearly US$440.5 billion (HK$3.43 trillion) at the end of October, data from the de facto central bank showed on Friday.

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The city's foreign exchange reserves increased by US$7.6 billion, or 1.75 percent, compared with US$432.9 billion as of the end of September, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

The amount represents over five times the currency in circulation or about 36 percent of the Hong Kong dollar M3, the HKMA said.

There were no unsettled foreign exchange contracts at end-October and end-September, the authority said.