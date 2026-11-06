Exchange Fund income drops nearly 70pc to $18.6b in Q3

The Exchange Fund, which backs the Hong Kong dollar, posted an investment income of HK$18.6 billion for the third quarter, down 69 percent over the same period a year ago, data from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority showed on Friday.

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The figure also represented a decrease of 83 percent from the second quarter.

For the first three quarters, the fund's investment income reached HK$171.9 billion.

In the third quarter, profits from bonds stood at around HK$300 million, down 99 percent year-on-year.

The investment in Hong Kong equities swung to a profit of HK$9.1 billion, compared with a HK$6.8 billion loss during the April-June period, while it indicated a decline of 47 percent year-on-year.

Profit of other equities dropped 98 percent quarter-on-quarter to HK$1.5 billion.

It also earned HK$7.7 billion from the positive currency translation effect of non-Hong Kong dollar assets.