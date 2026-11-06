Water pipe leak near City One Station shuts Sha Tin road, diverts 21 bus routes

A water pipe leakage near City One Station in Sha Tin triggered an emergency road closure and forced the diversion of 21 bus routes on Friday morning, as maintenance crew scrambled to carry out urgent repairs.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The disruption began during the morning hours on Chap Wai Kon Street, causing local traffic congestion and prompting transport authorities to seal off the affected stretch towards Shek Mun.

Emergency repairs prompt full closure of Chap Wai Kon Street towards Shek Mun

Water Supplies Department emergency personnel were dispatched to the site outside City One Station shortly after the leak was detected to isolate the compromised section and initiate excavation work.

To facilitate emergency pipeline repairs and ensure public safety, authorities closed all lanes of Chap Wai Kon Street heading towards Shek Mun, between Ngan Shing Street and Ngau Pei Sha Street.

Motorists traveling through the area were advised to exercise patience, follow on-site police guidance, and consider alternative corridors such as Tai Chung Kiu Road.

More than 20 bus services diverted across Sha Tin network

The closure led to extensive public transit adjustments throughout the district, with 21 franchised bus services diverted as of 3pm. The operational changes affected 17 Kowloon Motor Bus routes heading towards Shek Mun, including routes 49X, 73A, 80K, 82C, 82X, 82K, 84M, 85A, 86, 89X, 89S, 90, 240X, 281A, 281E, 288D, and overnight service N283.

Airport and cross-harbour connectivity was also adjusted during the repair operations. Long Win Bus diverted airport routes A41 and NA41 heading towards Shek Mun, while cross-harbour daytime route 182 and overnight route N182 similarly bypassed the closed section.