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HONG KONG
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NEWS

HKTB showcases global campaign at Shanghai trade expo

NEWS
43 mins ago
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The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) has launched its pavilion at the 9th China International Import Expo in Shanghai, marking the organization's 9th consecutive year of participation in the national trade event. 

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Running for 6 days from November 5 to 10, the exhibition is centered around the new global promotional campaign titled Only in Hong Kong. 

Working alongside representatives from the local hospitality, airline, theme park, and travel trade sectors, the tourism board aims to highlight the city's diverse urban experiences, culinary culture, and status as an international travel hub to exhibitors and visitors from across the globe.

John Lee visits pavilion alongside trade representatives

Chief Executive John Lee visited the exhibition site yesterday afternoon to review the latest tourism promotional initiatives and receive updates on the industry's post-pandemic developments.

Hong Kong Tourism Board Executive Director Anthony Lau emphasized that the annual expo serves as a premier national economic platform and an essential channel for presenting Hong Kong's commercial and cultural strengths to mainland and international markets. 

Lau expressed appreciation for the government's direct support of the sector, noting that sustained cooperation between statutory bodies and private travel trade partners remains critical in broadening the city's global reach.

Three dedicated exhibition zones spotlight immersive and cultural travel

The pavilion features 3 distinct exhibition zones designed to showcase the city's lifestyle and destination appeal through multimedia displays and experiential spaces. 

The main immersive zone uses large-scale LED screens and interactive installations to recreate Hong Kong's urban skyline, cultural heritage, and calendar of international mega-events. 

A second zone, dedicated to in-depth travel, features signature itineraries, including Old Town Central, a chef-curated culinary guide titled Taste Hong Kong, and the Hong Kong Good Take campaign highlighting classic movie filming locations and neighborhood exploration.

The third area focuses on the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, utilizing digital exhibits to position Hong Kong as a key gateway for multi-destination travel across southern China.

Interactive robotics and smart technology support long-term campaign

Demonstrating the integration of smart tourism, the pavilion introduced an interactive photo-taking robot that greets attendees and generates on-the-spot commemorative pictures featuring Hong Kong landmarks. 

Tourism officials noted that the installation reflects broader efforts to deploy artificial intelligence and big data analytics to upgrade visitor convenience and service quality. 

Looking ahead, the tourism board plans to sustain the Only in Hong Kong initiative across key source markets, pairing targeted marketing with conventions, exhibitions, and major public celebrations to attract long-haul and regional travelers.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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