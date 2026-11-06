Sino Group and Bay Pickle launch youth elite program and bring national circuit to Hong Kong

Sino Group and local pickleball operator Bay Pickle have expanded their partnership to promote both elite athlete development and community participation across the city, announcing the rollout of a youth talent incubation initiative alongside the local debut of the national China Pickleball Circuit.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Unveiled at Olympian City today, the joint initiative focuses on professional coaching, competitive platforms, and elite pathway support to build a clear progression ladder for local players.

The collaboration will see the opening of the city's first Bay Pickle Academy at Sino Group's One SilverSea property, as well as the staging of Hong Kong's first official China Pickleball Circuit ranking tournament in Yuen Long this December.

Organizers also pledged over 1,000 hours of training resources and subsidized court access to nurture 20 selected junior players during the scheme's inaugural year.

First indoor Bay Pickle Academy to open at One SilverSea

Under the training pillar of the partnership, the organizers will establish the Bay Pickle Academy at One SilverSea, featuring 2 indoor competition-grade courts.

The facility will offer structured courses led by seasoned local instructors and will regularly invite overseas and mainland professional coaches and athletes to conduct specialized training sessions and clinics.

The academy operates under the leadership of Major League Pickleball founder Steve Kuhn, widely recognized as a pioneer of the modern sport, who serves as chairman.

Its coaching framework encompasses youth development, elite clinics, and masterclasses featuring international talent, including Rex Thais, the world number 1 ranked junior on the PPA Tour.

Organizers noted that bringing overseas coaching resources directly to Hong Kong ensures young players can access elite training methods without needing to relocate abroad.

China Pickleball Circuit makes Hong Kong debut in Yuen Long

To expand competitive opportunities for homegrown talent, Bay Pickle has secured the rights to stage the China Pickleball Circuit in Hong Kong for the first time, with registration opening immediately.

Founded in 2024, the nationwide circuit has expanded to more than 1,000 tournament stops across nearly 100 cities, establishing itself as the primary ranking system in mainland China.

The Hong Kong tournament will take place across 4 days on December 6, 12, 19, and 20 at the Fairview Park Country Club in Yuen Long.

The event features 4 competition categories, comprising individual ranking events at the CPC-100 and CPC-300 levels alongside junior divisions designated J-30 and J-60 for athletes under the age of 18.

Each category will contest men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles.

Each registered entrant will receive a complimentary practice session at the Bay Pickle Academy to prepare for the tournament.

Hong Kong team representative Kelvin Lam Siu-fai, who secured runner-up finishes at the CPC-1000 stops in Beijing and Luzhou, shared his tournament experience at the launch, encouraging young players to take advantage of participating in a sanctioned national ranking competition on home soil.

Bay Pickle founding member Jenny Wan noted that introducing the circuit provides local players with a direct route to accumulate national ranking points and gain match exposure against top competitors.

Thousand hours of elite training pledged for young athletes

The partnership's flagship initiative, the Sino and Bay Pickle Future Elite Cultivation Programme, will open applications to local players under the age of 18, targeting 20 promising juniors in its first cohort. Candidates will undergo screening, interviews, and technical assessments to qualify for personalized training pathways.

Successful applicants will receive weekly complimentary court time at the Bay Pickle Academy, systematic technical assessments, and priority enrollment in advanced coaching workshops.

Standout performers will also be considered for travel sponsorships to represent Hong Kong in mainland and overseas tournaments.

Sino Group Chief Commercial Officer Bella Chhoa emphasized that building a sport's long-term future requires not only broadening public participation but also establishing a sustainable progression ladder for rising athletes.

She noted that Sino Group will continue utilizing its property portfolio and community networks to host open play sessions and school activities, balancing community outreach with high-performance sports development.