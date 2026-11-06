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WORLD

Trump says he met Putin envoy, sees Ukraine deal soon

WORLD
31 mins ago
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Special Envoy of the President of Russia for Investment and Economic Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev speaks next to US first lady Melania Trump, after a meeting with representatives from Russia and Ukraine, following the expiry of a six-day ceasefire to evacuate civilians from the Russian-occupied southern Ukrainian town of Oleshky, at the White House in Washington, DC, US November 5, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Special Envoy of the President of Russia for Investment and Economic Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev speaks next to US first lady Melania Trump, after a meeting with representatives from Russia and Ukraine, following the expiry of a six-day ceasefire to evacuate civilians from the Russian-occupied southern Ukrainian town of Oleshky, at the White House in Washington, DC, US November 5, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

US President Donald Trump said he met privately on Thursday with Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoy after the Russian official appeared with representatives from Ukraine at a White House event organized by US first lady Melania Trump.

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Trump would not disclose what he discussed with Putin envoy Kirill Dmitriev but predicted a deal could emerge soon aimed at resolving the Russian war in Ukraine.

A US delegation is scheduled to mediate talks in Abu Dhabi November 10 to 11 between representatives from Russia and Ukraine.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, said the war was close to being settled and that ending it might involve all of Europe.

"It's going to be a big agreement, and it's going to involve more than Ukraine ... I could even say it might involve all of Europe. It's going to be a big, beautiful agreement, and everyone's going to be thrilled," Trump said.

Trump has frequently predicted an agreement to end Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two was close. However, negotiations have picked up in recent weeks.

Trump said he did not meet with the Ukrainian delegation on Thursday.

Trump envoy Jared Kushner said US officials meeting in Brussels on Thursday held "productive and substantive discussions” with Ukraine, NATO and European partners on security guarantees for Ukraine and a broader European security architecture.

Kushner said in a social media post that negotiators were exploring five principal goals: permanent security consultations, reliable crisis communications, greater military transparency, reciprocal measures to reduce escalation risks, and an enduring framework for long-term European security and stability.

“Any arrangements must fully respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independent decision-making of every nation," Kushner said. "Each country will retain authority over its own security and alliances, and no country would have a veto over another’s sovereign choices.

"NATO will remain central to European collective defense, and this initiative would build upon existing institutions and commitments.”

FIRST LADY BRINGS TWO SIDES TOGETHER

Dmitriev was among the officials at the rare face-to-face event with Ukrainian representatives at the White House to mark a six-day ceasefire that Melania Trump helped broker in the Russian-controlled city of Oleshky. The deal expired on Sunday.

“We have chosen humanity over war,” the first lady said at the event. "We must use the courage we brought to Oleshky to find common ground through a shared concern for the suffering of innocent people."

Melania Trump said she was "involved in every stage of the planning" of the temporary ceasefire, including reviewing aerial images and assessing roadways and hospital access.

President Trump, who did not attend the event, has lauded his wife's role in the Oleshky ceasefire, telling reporters in October that "she does better than our professionals."

Ukrainian lawmaker David Arakhamia and Dmytro Lubinets, the country's human rights ombudsman, also attended the event. They urged Slovenian-born Melania Trump to keep up her peace efforts.

Both sides presented the first lady with thank-you gifts.

Russia’s Dmitriev gave her a drawing of pink hearts from an Oleshky girl and said the child “chose to live with her family in Russia,” nodding to the fight over displaced Ukrainian children in Russia. "I love Melania," the drawing read.

The Ukrainians presented the first lady with a state award “for your brave heart, for saving our people, and for returning back Ukrainian children.”

She handed the visiting delegations letters addressed to Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

DEMOCRATS TAKE MAJORITY IN CONGRESS

The visit marked the first in-person contact between Russian and US officials since Tuesday's midterm elections, when Democrats ousted Republicans from control of Congress in a blow to Trump.

The Democratic majority in Congress starting in January is widely expected to push for more aid for Ukraine and to question the Republican president's decisions to strike a diesel deal with Russia and ease some sanctions on Moscow. Trump has increased his criticism of Zelenskiy in recent weeks.

The Kremlin has said it hopes Trump will continue his peacemaking efforts despite the Republican Party’s defeat.

It has also said preparations were under way for a meeting of Putin, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China's southern city of Shenzhen this month.

Dmitriev previously met with Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, in the White House in 2025. Trump's predecessor, Joe Biden, did not invite any Russian officials to the White House.

Dmitriev has been involved in facilitating the release of American detainees in Russia, the reunification of Ukrainian children with their families, and the humanitarian operation in Oleshky.

Reuters

TrumpPutinenvoyUkrainedeal

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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