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NEWS

British national arrested after assaulting police officer in Tsing Yi housing estate

NEWS
21 mins ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

A 58-year-old British national has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer after an alleged drunken disturbance at a residential development in Tsing Yi early Friday morning. 

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The altercation left a male police officer with head and facial injuries, while the suspect was also sent to the hospital after reporting feeling unwell.

The incident unfolded at around 4am when security personnel at Greenfield Garden in Tsing Yi alerted police to a foreign man suspected of causing a commotion while heavily intoxicated.

Officers dispatched to the estate located the individual and detected a strong smell of alcohol on him. 

As officers initiated inquiries to assess the situation, the man suddenly grew agitated and struck a male constable with his hands.

Officers on the scene subdued the 58-year-old British man and arrested him on suspicion of assaulting a police officer. 

The assaulted constable, who sustained injuries to his face and head, and the suspect, who reported feeling unwell following the arrest, were both conscious when taken to Princess Margaret Hospital for treatment.

Investigators confirmed that the suspect holds a Hong Kong identity card and resides at the Tsing Yi housing estate. 

He remains detained in custody for interrogation, with the case being followed up by the Kwai Tsing police district.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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