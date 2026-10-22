Morning Recap - October 22, 2026

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Man dies nearly 3 weeks after escalator fall in Tsuen Wan

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A 58-year-old man has died nearly three weeks after falling on an escalator at Tsuen Wan's KOLOUR II on Mid-Autumn Festival night.

(Video) Woman in dress climbs 10-metre tree on hillside near Wong Tai Sin hospital

A 1 minute 2 second video circulating on social media on Wednesday showed a woman apparently climbing over a railing between a pavement and a slope near Tung Wah Group of Hospitals Wong Tai Sin Hospital on Sha Tin Pass Road, then climbing a tree estimated at about 10 metres tall.

(Video) Elderly man spotted walking giant tortoise in Chai Wan, dubbed 'Master Roshi'

A video circulating online on Wednesday showed an elderly man walking a large tortoise across the road near Yue Wan Estate on Chai Wan Road, drawing comparisons to Master Roshi from Dragon Ball.

HKSAR Govt responds to World Justice Project Rule of Law Index 2026

The World Justice Project released its Rule of Law Index 2026 on Wednesday, with Hong Kong's overall ranking remaining high and unchanged at sixth in East Asia and the Pacific, and 24th out of 143 countries and jurisdictions globally.

World/China

Ukraine's Zelensky hopes for new talks with Russia, US by early November

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that Ukraine supported a US proposal for three-way talks with Russia and the United States at the level of negotiators to be held as soon as possible, preferably no later than early November.

Photo: Reuters

Putin and Chinese Premier Li Qiang reaffirm strategic ties ahead of APEC summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday, highlighting that relations between Moscow and Beijing continue to develop successfully and dynamically amid an evolving global landscape. The high-level talks also come as the Kremlin floats the prospect of a potential three-way meeting involving Putin, US President Donald Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the upcoming APEC summit in China.

Photo: Xinhua

Pope Leo will not need further cancer treatment, doctors say

Pope Leo will not need any further therapy after undergoing lung cancer surgery last week, his doctors said on Wednesday, indicating that his tumor had not spread.

File Photo/Reuters

Japanese woman recovers after world's first iPS cell heart patch transplant

A Japanese woman with severe heart disease who received the world's first "ReHeart" iPS cell heart patch transplant is recovering well and is expected to be discharged on Thursday.

Photo: AFP

Kyle Kennedy, granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, dies at 42

Kyle Francis Kennedy, an educator and granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, died last month at her home in Westwood, Massachusetts, after a severe spinal cord injury that left her with long-term paralysis. She was 42.

France's Macron vows order, calls foreign criticism of unrest 'stupid'

President Emmanuel Macron vowed on Wednesday to prevent a repeat of last weekend's violence at protests planned in the coming days, and dismissed as "stupid" and "unacceptable" comments from some foreign leaders about the unrest.

Photo: Reuters

Florida man accused of robbing banks in 'old man' mask again, 10 years after similar crime

A 40-year-old Florida man who spent a decade behind bars for robbing banks while disguised as an elderly person has been arrested for allegedly committing the same crime 10 years later in a similar getup.

Meta ordered to pay $25 billion to New Mexico after jury finds company misled consumers about data privacy

A judge in New Mexico ordered Meta Platforms to pay US$25 billion on Wednesday after a jury found the company had misled consumers in a case arising from allegations that a political consulting firm involved in Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign obtained data from millions of Facebook users without their consent.

PHP developers issue updates to fix vulnerabilities, says flaw was found in 2024

Developers of the PHP programming language said a set of new updates fixing two previously identified critical vulnerabilities was now live, and acknowledged a delay in addressing a previously identified flaw.

Photo: Reuters

Market

Musk's Tesla revenue beats estimates as deliveries rebound, energy storage grows

Elon Musk's Tesla beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Wednesday as a rebound in vehicle deliveries and growth in its energy storage unit lifted sales, even as heavy spending on AI and robotaxis weighed on profit.

Nasdaq leads Wall Street to higher close as SpaceX, Super Micro boost AI sentiment

The tech-heavy Nasdaq led Wall Street to a higher close on Wednesday after quarterly results from SpaceX and Super Micro Computer improved investor appetite for artificial intelligence-related stocks, weakness in communications services stocks capped gains.

EBay to lay off 9% of workforce in push to simplify operations, internal memo shows

EBay will lay off about 9% of its workforce as the online marketplace looks to simplify operations and shift resources to its fastest-growing areas, CEO Jamie Iannone told staff in a memo that was reviewed by Reuters.

File Photo/Reuters

Sport

Paz dazzles as Como thrash Manchester United 4-1

Como's Nico Paz tormented Manchester United with two goals and an assist as the Italian side swept to a 4-1 Champions League victory on Wednesday, while Galatasaray won a six-goal thriller at Lille.

Editorial

The crisis of youth disenfranchisement: a global threat to political stability

A systemic crisis of youth disenfranchisement is erupting across the globe, manifesting in widespread social unrest, economic stagnation, and profound despair. A generation is being squeezed by an expanding intergenerational wealth divide, severe degree inflation, and the rapid deployment of artificial intelligence that systematically eliminates vital entry-level jobs.

Opinion

The rise of Meta Muse and Alexandr Wang | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au

Meta's Muse has quickly become one of the most talked-about AI apps because it offers something people want: an assistant that finishes everyday jobs. By handling emails, arranging trips and continuing to work after users close the app, it gives them a reason to keep coming back.

File Photo/Reuters