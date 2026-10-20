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WORLD

French woman tries to stop looting in Nice, protesters say they have ‘emergency shopping’ to do

WORLD
3 hours ago
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source: online
source: online

A woman taking part in protests in France tried to stop fellow demonstrators from looting a grocery store in Nice, telling them the violence was not what they had taken to the streets for. But the protesters pushed her aside and told her to be quiet, saying they had “emergency shopping” to do.

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Protests that began over education issues have escalated into violence, with looting, vandalism, and arson reported in several parts of the country.

Footage showed the woman confronting masked protesters as they attempted to loot a grocery store.

“Why are you doing this? Stop! Why are you doing this? This is not the point,” she shouted.

The protests were originally organized to call for improvements to school conditions.

Nearly 2,400 people were arrested during the large-scale demonstrations, while around 3,000 shops across France were damaged, according to reports.

Small businesses in Paris were particularly hard hit. Nationwide losses are estimated to have reached hundreds of millions of euros, although the full extent of the damage has yet to be determined.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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