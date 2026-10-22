Pope Leo will not need further cancer treatment, doctors say

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Trump says he hopes Pope Leo will 'get better fast'
15-10-2026 09:16 HKT
Pope Leo back on his feet after shock cancer diagnosis
15-10-2026 07:40 HKT
Pope Leo had peaceful night in hospital after lung cancer surgery
14-10-2026 19:27 HKT
Pope Leo diagnosed with cancer as doctors remove part of lung, Vatican says
14-10-2026 05:54 HKT
For Pope Leo, the risk of an AI apocalypse is a major concern
24-09-2026 18:18 HKT
Pope, urging AI regulation, warns some weapons now beyond human control
26-05-2026 08:13 HKT
Tradition, Trump and tennis: Five things about Pope Leo
08-05-2026 12:45 HKT
Pope Leo, Rubio commit to stronger ties, Vatican says, amid Trump tensions
08-05-2026 02:57 HKT
Rubio arrives to meet Pope Leo as Trump keeps up attacks on pontiff
07-05-2026 18:02 HKT