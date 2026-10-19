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FOOTBALL

Paz dazzles as Como thrash Manchester United 4-1

FOOTBALL
1 hour ago
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Como's Nico Paz tormented Manchester United with two goals and an assist as the Italian side swept to a 4-1 Champions League victory on Wednesday, while Galatasaray won a six-goal thriller at Lille.

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Paz put Como ahead inside two minutes with a curling effort from the edge of the box, setting the tone for a miserable night for United in northern Italy.

The Argentine helped double the lead four minutes after halftime, threading a perfectly weighted ball through the defence after a slick exchange of passes. Anastasios Douvikas beat the offside trap and finished first time past the advancing goalkeeper.

Paz then robbed Carlos Baleba near the right touchline and surged diagonally for more than 30 metres, bursting into the box before steering a left-footed finish inside the far post.

Como added a fourth in the 76th minute when substitute Kaiki Bruno raced down the left and crossed for centre back Jacobo Ramon to head past Senne Lammens.

Joshua Zirkzee grabbed United's stoppage-time consolation from Amad Diallo's cross.

In France, Galatasaray beat Lille 4-2 after twice surrendering the initiative.

Yunus Akgun fired the visitors ahead shortly after kickoff, but Soriba Diaoune equalised five minutes later and struck again in the 39th minute to put Lille in front.

Alexey Batrakov headed Galatasaray level in the 44th minute before Lucas Torreira appeared to glance home a corner in the 52nd, although the effort was later credited as an own goal for Nabil Bentaleb. Victor Osimhen completed the scoring nine minutes later with a powerful strike from the edge of the box.

Reuters

Manchester UnitedChampions League

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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