Ukraine's Zelensky hopes for new talks with Russia, US by early November

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European leaders rally around Zelensky as Trump ties slump
16-10-2026 20:55 HKT
Musk calls on Zelensky to 'go' as Ukraine leader
15-10-2026 18:53 HKT
Trump takes out political frustrations on Zelensky, Ukraine
13-10-2026 12:14 HKT
US threatens to block arms for Ukraine over refinery attacks, FT reports
12-10-2026 04:51 HKT
Trump announces Ukraine energy ceasefire with Russia, surprising Zelensky
12-10-2026 02:47 HKT
Merz unveils fresh military aid in Kyiv, says Germany won't be intimidated
05-10-2026 03:56 HKT
Trump says Ukraine, Russia agree not to hit energy targets
15-09-2026 04:15 HKT
Trump says Zelensky 'has to stop' attacking Russian refineries
14-09-2026 07:05 HKT
Zelensky says willing to meet Putin at G20 in Miami: interview
12-09-2026 16:41 HKT