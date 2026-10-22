logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Ukraine's Zelensky hopes for new talks with Russia, US by early November

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that Ukraine supported a US proposal for three-way talks with Russia and the United States at the level of negotiators to be held as soon as possible, preferably no later than early November.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Zelensky, speaking to journalists on WhatsApp as he returned to Kyiv from Norway, said he had spoken to US officials after presidential envoy Steve Witkoff's talks in St Petersburg with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We have received feedback that...Russia supports a trilateral meeting at the level of our (negotiating) teams," Zelensky said.

"The American side has proposed holding it as soon as possible and we support that...The Ukrainian side has been in contact with its American partners. They will do everything to ensure that the meeting takes place as early as possible, in November. I think no later than early November."

Zelensky said that Kyiv supported "any proposals for a ceasefire, an end to the war, an energy ceasefire as well as humanitarian initiatives".

Earlier, the Kremlin said Putin has agreed to resume US-mediated peace talks with Ukraine as soon as next month.

Witkoff met Putin a day after holding talks with Zelensky in Norway amid concerns in Kyiv and among its allies that the United States was backing away from Ukraine.

Reuters

Ukraine-Russia WarZelensky

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / POOL / AFP Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R), next to Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga (2nd-R), attends a bilateral meeting with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (2nd-L) on the sidelines of an EU summit in Brussels on October 15, 2026.
European leaders rally around Zelensky as Trump ties slump
WORLD
16-10-2026 20:55 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Ukraine hits Russian refinery as Zelensky says 'we're done' with Trump's energy truce
WORLD
16-10-2026 06:01 HKT
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky reacts during a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham at 10 Downing Street, in central London, on October 14, 2026. (Photo by Henry Nicholls / POOL / AFP)
Musk calls on Zelensky to 'go' as Ukraine leader
WORLD
15-10-2026 18:53 HKT
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meet at Trump Tower in New York City, U.S., September 27, 2024. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo
Trump takes out political frustrations on Zelensky, Ukraine
WORLD
13-10-2026 12:14 HKT
Photo: Reuters
US threatens to block arms for Ukraine over refinery attacks, FT reports
WORLD
12-10-2026 04:51 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Trump announces Ukraine energy ceasefire with Russia, surprising Zelensky
WORLD
12-10-2026 02:47 HKT
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz meet in Kyiv. Reuters
Merz unveils fresh military aid in Kyiv, says Germany won't be intimidated
WORLD
05-10-2026 03:56 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Trump says Ukraine, Russia agree not to hit energy targets
WORLD
15-09-2026 04:15 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Trump says Zelensky 'has to stop' attacking Russian refineries
WORLD
14-09-2026 07:05 HKT
Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP This combination of pictures created on August 18, 2025 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) in Washington, DC, on August 18, 2025 and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, 2025.
Zelensky says willing to meet Putin at G20 in Miami: interview
WORLD
12-09-2026 16:41 HKT
source: online
French woman tries to stop looting in Nice, protesters say they have ‘emergency shopping’ to do
WORLD
20-10-2026 13:44 HKT
HK faces record-breaking October heat wave fueled by three key climate factors
NEWS
18 hours ago
HK workers need over $8 mln for retirement as MPF confidence hits 15-year high
FINANCE
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.