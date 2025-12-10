logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

(Video) Elderly man spotted walking giant tortoise in Chai Wan, dubbed 'Master Roshi'

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A video circulating online on Wednesday showed an elderly man walking a large tortoise across the road near Yue Wan Estate on Chai Wan Road, drawing comparisons to Master Roshi from Dragon Ball.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The 15-second clip showed the man walking slowly with the giant tortoise close to his feet, the pair moving in step. A Chai Wan resident said the man often walks the tortoise in the district, describing it as clever enough to follow its owner and find its way home. "Every time it gets home, it turns around and leaves. It knows the way. Sometimes the owner uses a trolley to push it."

Netizens described the scene as heartwarming, joking that the man is "Master Roshi" and saying "really walking with you" and "the old and young depending on each other is so warm." Some noted the tortoise is cute and has to touch the man with every step.

Others questioned whether the giant tortoise's slow pace gives it enough time to cross the road, saying "if it were crossing the road near Yue Wah it definitely wouldn't make it," "let you see the real turtle speed," and "is one green light enough time?"

giant tortoise Chai Wan Master Roshi

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Three-vehicle collision in Chai Wan leaves elderly driver unconscious
NEWS
10-12-2025 02:29 HKT
HKSAR Govt responds to World Justice Project Rule of Law Index 2026
NEWS
18 mins ago
Man dies nearly 3 weeks after escalator fall in Tsuen Wan
NEWS
1 hour ago
Kent Wong, Managing Director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (left) welcomes President of Botswana Duma Gideon Boko
Chow Tai Fook welcomes Botswana president at new Beijing boutique
NEWS
2 hours ago
Clara Wong (center) led a Civil Aviation Department delegation to attend the Type Certification Meeting for the C929 aircraft hosted by the Civil Aviation Administration of China in Shanghai.
HK aviation chief joins first C929 aircraft type certification meeting in Shanghai
NEWS
7 hours ago
Night Recap - October 21, 2026
NEWS
7 hours ago
HKTB launches movie tourism guide featuring 50 films and over 100 filming locations
NEWS
8 hours ago
Asia's first Watsons Plus store unveiled in Malaysia with O+O retail ecosystem
NEWS
8 hours ago
(File photo)
Foreign domestic caregiver pilot scheme to roll out gradually from 2027: Chris Sun
NEWS
9 hours ago
(File photo)
Star Ferry fares to rise by up to $1 on weekdays, $1.80 on weekends
NEWS
9 hours ago
source: online
French woman tries to stop looting in Nice, protesters say they have ‘emergency shopping’ to do
WORLD
20-10-2026 13:44 HKT
HK faces record-breaking October heat wave fueled by three key climate factors
NEWS
16 hours ago
HK workers need over $8 mln for retirement as MPF confidence hits 15-year high
FINANCE
12 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.