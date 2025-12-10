(Video) Elderly man spotted walking giant tortoise in Chai Wan, dubbed 'Master Roshi'

A video circulating online on Wednesday showed an elderly man walking a large tortoise across the road near Yue Wan Estate on Chai Wan Road, drawing comparisons to Master Roshi from Dragon Ball.

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The 15-second clip showed the man walking slowly with the giant tortoise close to his feet, the pair moving in step. A Chai Wan resident said the man often walks the tortoise in the district, describing it as clever enough to follow its owner and find its way home. "Every time it gets home, it turns around and leaves. It knows the way. Sometimes the owner uses a trolley to push it."

Netizens described the scene as heartwarming, joking that the man is "Master Roshi" and saying "really walking with you" and "the old and young depending on each other is so warm." Some noted the tortoise is cute and has to touch the man with every step.

Others questioned whether the giant tortoise's slow pace gives it enough time to cross the road, saying "if it were crossing the road near Yue Wah it definitely wouldn't make it," "let you see the real turtle speed," and "is one green light enough time?"