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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Japanese woman recovers after world's first iPS cell heart patch transplant

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

A Japanese woman with severe heart disease who received the world's first "ReHeart" iPS cell heart patch transplant is recovering well and is expected to be discharged on Thursday.

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The patient, in her 50s and from Kanagawa Prefecture, suffered an acute myocardial infarction four years ago. Despite ongoing medication, she experienced difficulty breathing and heart palpitations when walking, and could not lift heavy objects. She sought treatment at Osaka Police Hospital and underwent surgery in late September after the procedure was covered by public health insurance in September.

ReHeart is a product made from induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells processed into 4cm-diameter sheets that secrete proteins and other substances promoting blood vessel regeneration. Patients with severe heart failure can undergo open-heart surgery to attach three ReHeart sheets to the heart.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The product was developed by Qualips, a startup spun off from Osaka University, based on technology developed by Professor Yoshiki Sawa, and received manufacturing and sales approval in March this year, becoming the world's first such product. The surgery, also performed by Sawa, took about 50 minutes.

The patient moved to a general ward two days after surgery and underwent rehabilitation including walking exercises. She is expected to be discharged on Thursday and will continue medication and monitoring.

Speaking to reporters at a hospital in Osaka on Wednesday, she said: "It is my honour to be the first person to receive this surgery. After the operation, I can finally breathe deeply, and I feel like I have truly come back to life."

She said she looks forward to returning to her pre-illness life, wanting to walk her dog and go to the beach, and hopes the new treatment can help more patients.

ReHeart's manufacturing and sales approval is conditional and time-limited, essentially a temporary licence. The medical team must use the product on 75 patients and reapply within seven years. Qualips said it plans to provide treatment at about 20 institutions.

iPS cells heart patch Japan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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