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NEWS

Chow Tai Fook welcomes Botswana president at new Beijing boutique

NEWS
45 mins ago
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Kent Wong, Managing Director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (left) welcomes President of Botswana Duma Gideon Boko
Kent Wong, Managing Director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (left) welcomes President of Botswana Duma Gideon Boko

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group welcomed President of Botswana Duma Gideon Boko and a delegation to its newly opened signature boutique at Beijing SKP on October 14, during his state visit to China.

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The visit came as China and Botswana elevated bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, with the two countries agreeing to deepen cooperation in the diamond sector and enhance access for Botswana's diamond products to the Chinese market.

Kent Wong, Managing Director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, said: "We are deeply honoured to welcome President Boko to Chow Tai Fook in Beijing. Botswana holds an important place in the global natural diamond value chain and in Chow Tai Fook's own journey with natural diamonds. Our longstanding partnerships with Botswana's diamond industry and De Beers Group reflect a shared commitment to the enduring value of natural diamonds."

The Chow Tai Fook team presents the brand's natural diamond jewellery to President of Botswana Duma Gideon Boko (second from left)
The Chow Tai Fook team presents the brand's natural diamond jewellery to President of Botswana Duma Gideon Boko (second from left)
: President of Botswana Duma Gideon Boko and the First Lady appreciate Chow Tai Fook's Signature Collections that reinterpret Chinese cultural heritage through contemporary design
: President of Botswana Duma Gideon Boko and the First Lady appreciate Chow Tai Fook's Signature Collections that reinterpret Chinese cultural heritage through contemporary design

Chow Tai Fook's relationship with De Beers dates back to 1973, when it became a De Beers Sightholder. Since 2011, the group has operated its own diamond cutting and polishing facility in Botswana. It launched T·MARK in 2016 to enable customers to trace the journey of selected diamonds, and in FY2026 all newly procured T·MARK diamonds were traceable to their country of origin.

In September 2026, Chow Tai Fook participated in the signing of the Beijing Declaration on Natural Diamonds and Sustainable Development, convened by the Shanghai Diamond Exchange with government representatives from Botswana, Namibia and South Africa. The company and De Beers also recently launched the Desert Rose Collection.

Chow Tai Fook Botswana natural diamonds

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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