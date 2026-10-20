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WORLD

Florida man accused of robbing banks in 'old man' mask again, 10 years after similar crime

WORLD
38 mins ago
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A 40-year-old Florida man who spent a decade behind bars for robbing banks while disguised as an elderly person has been arrested for allegedly committing the same crime 10 years later in a similar getup.

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David Sartin Jr, of St Petersburg, was arrested by federal authorities for allegedly robbing two Florida banks earlier this year while wearing a prosthetic "old man" mask, the US Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida announced.

Sartin is accused of robbing a bank in Largo on August 24 and another in his hometown on September 15, according to the criminal complaint.

In both robberies, Sartin allegedly approached the teller counter wearing the "old man" disguise and demanded money without dye packs.

In the first robbery, investigators determined Sartin arrived at a nearby gas station, drove around the area, parked, switched to a bicycle and approached the bank. After demanding cash, he allegedly got away with US$2,900 and said "until we meet again." He fled on the bicycle before getting into his vehicle and speeding away.

Surveillance footage spotted a vehicle leaving Sartin's home before the second robbery and returning later. A white man resembling the suspect was seen unloading a bicycle. Sartin allegedly made off with US$2,554.

The following day, investigators saw Sartin spray paint the car's white roof black.

A search of his home found a bicycle, blue suit and black bag resembling items used in the first robbery. At a storage unit, investigators found a backpack and laptop bag containing several disguise items captured on surveillance footage, including the old man mask with grey facial hair, dark-framed glasses and work gloves with black paint on them. A fake handgun and clothing consistent with the disguise were also found.

At another property, investigators found a different prosthetic mask and a journal written by Sartin in 2021 titled: "God's Best Friend is a Bank Robber! Uncle Henry Cops and Robbers the World Through the Eyes of a Bank Robber."

At the time of the Florida robberies, Sartin was on supervised release for a 2018 federal conviction related to five bank heists in Texas in 2016. He wore a similar elderly man mask during those robberies and used the same getaway vehicle, according to the US Attorney's Office. He was sentenced to just over 10 years in federal prison.

He was also convicted in 2008 of attempted bank robbery, where he and a co-conspirator tried to rob a bank wearing Halloween masks and disguises.

bank robbery old man mask Florida

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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