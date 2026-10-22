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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Putin and Chinese Premier Li Qiang reaffirm strategic ties ahead of APEC summit

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Photo: Xinhua
Photo: Xinhua

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday, highlighting that relations between Moscow and Beijing continue to develop successfully and dynamically amid an evolving global landscape. The high-level talks also come as the Kremlin floats the prospect of a potential three-way meeting involving Putin, US President Donald Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the upcoming APEC summit in China.

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Premier Li stated during the meeting that close strategic coordination between China and Russia represents an invaluable stabilizing force in an increasingly turbulent international environment. He noted that Beijing is ready to enhance strategic communication, deepen mutual political trust, and expand comprehensive, mutually beneficial cooperation to foster greater well-being for both populations.

Addressing international governance, Li warned that unilateralism and hegemonism remain prevalent worldwide, urging both countries to strengthen coordination on major global issues. He emphasized the need for close collaboration within multilateral frameworks such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and BRICS, aiming to rally broader support across the Global South to safeguard shared interests and uphold international fairness and justice.

According to a Chinese readout of the discussion, Putin affirmed that China-Russia relations are founded on mutual respect, equality, and reciprocity, remaining resilient against third-party interference and global fluctuations. Describing China as Russia's closest and most dependable partner, Putin expressed Moscow's intent to deepen practical cooperation in energy, agriculture, aerospace, civil nuclear power, information technology, artificial intelligence, and transportation. The Russian leader also pledged support for China’s hosting of this year’s APEC gathering and its upcoming chairmanship of the BRICS grouping next year.

Vladimir PutinLi QiangChina Russia ties

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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