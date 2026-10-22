The rise of Meta Muse and Alexandr Wang | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au

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17-10-2026 19:13 HKT
Meta’s Muse has quickly become one of the most talked-about AI apps because it offers something people want: an assistant that finishes everyday jobs. By handling emails, arranging trips and continuing to work after users close the app, it gives them a reason to keep coming back.
Meta’s huge audience gives Muse a strong route into daily life, while access through WhatsApp makes it familiar. After all, useful technology has a better chance of becoming a habit when people can reach it through apps they already use.
In June 2025, Meta invested US$14.3 billion (HK$111.5 billion) for a 49 percent stake in Scale AI, whose co-founder, Alexandr Wang, joined Meta as chief AI officer to lead Meta Superintelligence Labs. Scale AI prepares training data and tests models, drawing on human experts to judge answers and provide examples that help AI improve. Organizing this feedback well matters as much as collecting large amounts of data.
That experience fits the demands of personal AI agents, since handling emails or shopping requires an AI to follow instructions through several actions without a mistake spoiling the job. Wang’s background therefore offers a useful foundation for improving reliability, although it does not explain every advance at Meta.
The October 15 release of Muse Spark Open extends the strategy to developers, who can download and adapt this open-weight model for coding and agent tasks. It can also run locally on powerful Apple hardware. By allowing outside developers to build applications around the model, Meta could extend its influence beyond its own apps.
Although the price of Meta’s investment in Scale AI drew criticism, the company also gained leadership and time in a fast-moving market, while Scale remained independent. Muse’s progress strengthens the case for that decision, even if the financial return still needs to be proved.
Zuckerberg has made such judgments before, buying Instagram and WhatsApp when their potential was still debated and refusing Yahoo’s offer for Facebook because he believed there was more to build. The bet on Wang reflects the same willingness to act early, but in such a competitive AI market, its value will depend on whether Muse becomes a REAL assistant people rely on every day.
Allen Au is a tech startup founder, AI architect, and YouTuber