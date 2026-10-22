logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
OPINION
breadcrumb-arrow
INSIGHTS

The rise of Meta Muse and Alexandr Wang | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au

INSIGHTS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

Meta’s Muse has quickly become one of the most talked-about AI apps because it offers something people want: an assistant that finishes everyday jobs. By handling emails, arranging trips and continuing to work after users close the app, it gives them a reason to keep coming back.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Meta’s huge audience gives Muse a strong route into daily life, while access through WhatsApp makes it familiar. After all, useful technology has a better chance of becoming a habit when people can reach it through apps they already use.

In June 2025, Meta invested US$14.3 billion (HK$111.5 billion) for a 49 percent stake in Scale AI, whose co-founder, Alexandr Wang, joined Meta as chief AI officer to lead Meta Superintelligence Labs. Scale AI prepares training data and tests models, drawing on human experts to judge answers and provide examples that help AI improve. Organizing this feedback well matters as much as collecting large amounts of data.

That experience fits the demands of personal AI agents, since handling emails or shopping requires an AI to follow instructions through several actions without a mistake spoiling the job. Wang’s background therefore offers a useful foundation for improving reliability, although it does not explain every advance at Meta.

The October 15 release of Muse Spark Open extends the strategy to developers, who can download and adapt this open-weight model for coding and agent tasks. It can also run locally on powerful Apple hardware. By allowing outside developers to build applications around the model, Meta could extend its influence beyond its own apps.

Although the price of Meta’s investment in Scale AI drew criticism, the company also gained leadership and time in a fast-moving market, while Scale remained independent. Muse’s progress strengthens the case for that decision, even if the financial return still needs to be proved.

Zuckerberg has made such judgments before, buying Instagram and WhatsApp when their potential was still debated and refusing Yahoo’s offer for Facebook because he believed there was more to build. The bet on Wang reflects the same willingness to act early, but in such a competitive AI market, its value will depend on whether Muse becomes a REAL assistant people rely on every day.

Allen Au is a tech startup founder, AI architect, and YouTuber

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
ESG: the scarless procedure reversing metabolic syndrome | Health Decoder | Dr Dennis Lam
INSIGHTS
21-10-2026 05:22 HKT
Why Korean investors are turning to covered call ETFs | ETF Compass | CSOP Intelligence
INSIGHTS
21-10-2026 05:07 HKT
Hong Kong’s next act: a global performing arts hub | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan
INSIGHTS
21-10-2026 05:03 HKT
Alo’s first Hong Kong flagship at K11 MUSEA has attracted considerable attention.
New language of sportswear | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary
INSIGHTS
20-10-2026 06:17 HKT
End of stock photography? Getty Images’ existential threat amid GenAI boom | Fongmula | Francis Fong
INSIGHTS
20-10-2026 04:44 HKT
Trump's call for Zelensky's departure makes good sense | Grenville Cross
INSIGHTS
17-10-2026 19:13 HKT
The Goddess of Justice needs our support | Beyond The Law | José Antonio Maurellet SC
INSIGHTS
16-10-2026 04:52 HKT
The earliest recorded evidence of kissing comes from ancient Mesopotamia.
Echoes of the heart: love in the ancient Near East | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai
INSIGHTS
15-10-2026 00:05 HKT
Longer ride, fun activities at Hong Kong Cyclothon 2026 | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan
INSIGHTS
14-10-2026 04:59 HKT
Unlocking relief: managing psoriatic arthritis in Hong Kong | Health Decoder | Dr Timothy Wan Man-choi
INSIGHTS
14-10-2026 04:41 HKT
source: online
French woman tries to stop looting in Nice, protesters say they have ‘emergency shopping’ to do
WORLD
20-10-2026 13:44 HKT
HK faces record-breaking October heat wave fueled by three key climate factors
NEWS
18 hours ago
HK workers need over $8 mln for retirement as MPF confidence hits 15-year high
FINANCE
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.