HK aviation chief joins first C929 aircraft type certification meeting in Shanghai

The director-general of Civil Aviation Department (CAD) Director Clara Wong led a delegation to Shanghai on Wednesday for the first C929 Aircraft Type Certification Meeting.

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Jointly held by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), the CAD, and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Macao Special Administrative Region, the meeting advanced the C929 type certification cooperation arrangement that the three signed in April.

Compared with C909 and C919, which were designed mainly for short-haul routes, C929 is China's first self-developed long-range, twin-aisle widebody passenger jet.

It is designed to seat about 290 passengers with a range of 12,000 kilometers, allowing transpacific and long-haul intercontinental routes.

In a statement, Wong said the CAD had taken part in airworthiness certification work for the C909 and C919 since 2007, and was honored to be invited to join the C929 work.

Building upon the successful experience, she said the department will actively deploy personnel to participate in the type certification activities for the C929 aircraft.

At the meeting, the Hong Kong representatives also shared international certification experience and finalized the blueprint and working arrangements for a support group.