logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HK aviation chief joins first C929 aircraft type certification meeting in Shanghai

NEWS
5 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Clara Wong (center) led a Civil Aviation Department delegation to attend the Type Certification Meeting for the C929 aircraft hosted by the Civil Aviation Administration of China in Shanghai.
Clara Wong (center) led a Civil Aviation Department delegation to attend the Type Certification Meeting for the C929 aircraft hosted by the Civil Aviation Administration of China in Shanghai.

The director-general of Civil Aviation Department (CAD) Director Clara Wong led a delegation to Shanghai on Wednesday for the first C929 Aircraft Type Certification Meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Jointly held by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), the CAD, and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Macao Special Administrative Region, the meeting advanced the C929 type certification cooperation arrangement that the three signed in April.

Compared with C909 and C919, which were designed mainly for short-haul routes, C929 is China's first self-developed long-range, twin-aisle widebody passenger jet.

It is designed to seat about 290 passengers with a range of 12,000 kilometers, allowing transpacific and long-haul intercontinental routes.

In a statement, Wong said the CAD had taken part in airworthiness certification work for the C909 and C919 since 2007, and was honored to be invited to join the C929 work.

Building upon the successful experience, she said the department will actively deploy personnel to participate in the type certification activities for the C929 aircraft.

At the meeting, the Hong Kong representatives also shared international certification experience and finalized the blueprint and working arrangements for a support group.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Kent Wong, Managing Director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (left) welcomes President of Botswana Duma Gideon Boko
Chow Tai Fook welcomes Botswana president at new Beijing boutique
NEWS
46 mins ago
Night Recap - October 21, 2026
NEWS
5 hours ago
HKTB launches movie tourism guide featuring 50 films and over 100 filming locations
NEWS
5 hours ago
Asia's first Watsons Plus store unveiled in Malaysia with O+O retail ecosystem
NEWS
6 hours ago
(File photo)
Foreign domestic caregiver pilot scheme to roll out gradually from 2027: Chris Sun
NEWS
7 hours ago
(File photo)
Star Ferry fares to rise by up to $1 on weekdays, $1.80 on weekends
NEWS
7 hours ago
(File Photo)
Surge in lifeguard vacancies leaves 18 beaches short of full summer service
NEWS
8 hours ago
(File photo)
Severe underemployment and underpayment hit HK construction sector, survey shows
NEWS
8 hours ago
Hong Kong authorities probe sales of Korean ‘cadaver skin’ aesthetic injection
NEWS
8 hours ago
Hong Kong Sports Institute representatives, school leaders, and elite GBA student-athletes assembled with the VSA community to attend the official signing ceremony.
How Victoria Shanghai Academy and Hong Kong Sports Institute are teaming up to support student-elites’ dual career-pathway
source: online
French woman tries to stop looting in Nice, protesters say they have ‘emergency shopping’ to do
WORLD
20-10-2026 13:44 HKT
HK faces record-breaking October heat wave fueled by three key climate factors
NEWS
14 hours ago
HK workers need over $8 mln for retirement as MPF confidence hits 15-year high
FINANCE
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.