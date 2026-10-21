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FINANCE

HK workers need over $8 mln for retirement as MPF confidence hits 15-year high

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) Confidence Index reached a 15-year high in October, and nearly 30 percent of Hong Kong employees now expect to need more than HK$8 million for retirement, according to Hong Kong's MPF consulting firm GUM.

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GUM surveyed 808 Hong Kong residents aged 18 to 64 who are participating in the MPF system between 13 and 15 August and found that Hong Kong MPF members' confidence in whether MPF can support their retirement life rose to 5.1 out of 10, significantly higher than 4.0 in 2025. The index also rebounded from a record low of 2.8 in 2022.

GUM believes that improved market returns in recent years, greater member engagement and the eMPF platform’s improved digital experience have boosted confidence in the MPF system.

The growth in confidence reflects improved public attention to retirement planning and MPF management, said Michael Chan, managing director of GUM. 

“As confidence improves, members are placing greater emphasis on retirement savings adequacy, fund performance and investment choices, signaling a shift from passive participation to more active management of retirement assets,” Chan said.

The survey also found that 75 percent of respondents review their MPF performance at least once a year, while around 30 percent had switched funds in the past six months, indicating many members actively monitor and adjust their MPF portfolios.

Meanwhile, the proportion of respondents expecting to need HK$8 million or more for retirement rose from 21 percent in 2025 to 28 percent in 2026. The average retirement savings target also increased by 12 percent year on year, from HK$5.79 million in 2025 to HK$6.48 million in 2026.

The survey also highlighted a growing demand for decision-making support as more investment and policy options become available, with 51 percent interested in artificial intelligence-empowered investment analysis and fund selection tools, while an equal proportion see regular market updates as the most valuable form of support. 

In addition, 35 percent hopes to access to tools that help assess their risk tolerance, highlighting members' increasing desire for information and guidance in making retirement investment decisions, GUM said.
 

Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) Confidence IndexretirementGUMMPF

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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