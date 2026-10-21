Night Recap - October 21, 2026

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Warner Cheuk urges businesses to seize potential of silver economy

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Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration Warner Cheuk Wing-hing urged businesses to seize the massive potential of the silver economy as the purchasing power of the elderly grows steadily in Hong Kong.

HK faces record-breaking October heat wave fueled by three key climate factors

The Hong Kong Observatory issued a Very Hot Weather Warning at 6.45am on Wednesday as late-October temperatures soared to around 33 degrees Celsius in urban areas, with parts of the New Territories recording even higher figures.

Court hears Kwong Kau received $6.97m rebate on Kadoorie Hill flat funded by Abby Choi

The former father-in-law of late socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung received a cash rebate of about HK$6.97 million when purchasing a Kadoorie Hill flat funded by Choi, a property agent told the High Court on Wednesday.

Hong Kong authorities probe sales of Korean ‘cadaver skin’ aesthetic injection

A Korean medical aesthetic product marketed as containing human-derived collagen has raised safety and legal concerns in Hong Kong, with health authorities saying the injectable is subject to regulation under both organ transplant and pharmaceutical laws.

Star Ferry fares to rise by up to $1 on weekdays, $1.80 on weekends

Star Ferry passengers will pay up to HK$1 more per trip on weekdays and up to HK$1.80 more on weekends and public holidays from January 25 next year, after the Executive Council approved a fare increase on Wednesday.

Business Today

HK workers need over $8 mln for retirement as MPF confidence hits 15-year high

Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) Confidence Index reached a 15-year high in October, and nearly 30 percent of Hong Kong employees now expect to need more than HK$8 million for retirement, according to Hong Kong's MPF consulting firm GUM.

John Lee meets China's finance minister after APEC meeting in Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu met with China’s Finance Minister Lan Fo'an to exchange views on the economic and financial development of the mainland and Hong Kong.

Cathay Pacific, HK Express carry 9pc more passengers in Sept, see 'healthy' Q4 demand

Cathay Pacific and HK Express together carried nearly 3 million passengers last month, up 9 percent from the prior year, as they expect demand to remain “healthy” in the fourth quarter despite elevated jet fuel prices.

Audemars Piguet to open flagship store in Central, Bloomberg reports

Luxury Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet is set to open one of its largest Asian flagship stores in a prime Hong Kong tower owned by New World Development (0017), betting on resilient demand from the city’s growing ranks of wealthy residents, Bloomberg reported.

French 10-year bond yields hit 5pc, highest since July 2002

France's 10-year government bond yield hit the 5 percent mark on Wednesday, a new 24-year high, the latest sign of growing concern among investors over France's ability to restore its fragile finances.

World/China

Pope Leo takes to popemobile for first time since cancer surgery.

Pope Leo returned to St. Peter's Square on Wednesday, waving to pilgrims and blessing babies from his open-air popemobile as he held his first general audience at the Vatican since undergoing lung cancer surgery eight days ago.

Japan sends senior diplomat to Russia over detained journalist

Japan sent a senior diplomat to Moscow this week to discuss the release of a journalist detained by Russia on spying accusations, Tokyo said on Wednesday.

Trump administration says it has revoked over 300,000 visas

President Donald Trump's administration has revoked over 300,000 US visas during his second term, the State Department said on Tuesday as the federal government continues its sweeping immigration crackdown.

Trump vetoes Israeli attack on Iran ahead of US midterms

According to an October 21 report by The Financial Times, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled a planned early-October military strike against Iran due to opposition from US President Donald Trump, who wanted to avoid escalating the conflict ahead of the US midterm elections on November 3.

North Korea tells border troops to take 'resolute action' if South threatens their safety

North Korea has told its border troops to take "prompt and resolute action" if South Korean forces threaten their safety, state media said on Wednesday, raising the risk of a clash along the heavily armed frontier.