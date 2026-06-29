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SOCIAL BUZZ

(Video) Woman in dress climbs 10-metre tree on hillside near Wong Tai Sin hospital

SOCIAL BUZZ
49 mins ago
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A 1 minute 2 second video circulating on social media on Wednesday showed a woman apparently climbing over a railing between a pavement and a slope near Tung Wah Group of Hospitals Wong Tai Sin Hospital on Sha Tin Pass Road, then climbing a tree estimated at about 10 metres tall.

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The footage, which did not show when it was filmed or whether the woman landed safely, showed a short-haired woman in a dress climbing among the branches, holding onto limbs with both hands and stepping on other branches. A personal item appeared to be hanging on a lower part of the tree.

Passers-by looked up as they walked past. The woman was seen shaking a branch and dropping it, then trying to move down the trunk, but the descent appeared difficult. She turned and sat down, then slowly moved her feet to lower branches. Her dress seemed to make the descent awkward, and she appeared stuck between going up and down. The clip ended without explaining why she climbed the tree or what happened next.

Netizens questioned her actions, asking "climbing a tree in a dress?" and "what is she looking for up there?" Some raised safety concerns, saying the branches looked thin and might not support her weight if she climbed higher.

tree climbing Wong Tai Sin safety

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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