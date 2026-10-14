Morning Recap - October 14, 2026

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13-year-old girl found dead after hanging in Yau Ma Tei flat

A 13-year-old girl was found dead after hanging in her room in Yau Ma Tei on Tuesday night.

Indonesian helper charged with murder over death of 93-year-old woman in Tak Long Estate

Police have charged a 52-year-old Indonesian domestic helper with one count of murder over the death of a 93-year-old woman in Tak Long Estate. The case will appear at Kwun Tong Magistrates' Courts on Wednesday morning.

Customs seizes $18m of suspected smuggled pharmaceuticals at HK-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge port

Hong Kong Customs seized about 320,000 suspected pharmaceutical products with an estimated market value of about HK$18 million at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port on Tuesday, in a suspected smuggling case involving an outgoing lorry.

HKUMed to host World Health Summit Regional Meeting 2027 in HK

The LKS Faculty of Medicine of the University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) has officially received the baton to host the World Health Summit (WHS) Regional Meeting 2027, Hong Kong, China, at the WHS Opening Night in Berlin on October 11, 2026.

(Video) 2 women arrested after fight at Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront

Two women were arrested after a fight at the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront on Tuesday evening, with video showing one woman pinned to the ground and punched.

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Woman rescued unconscious after falling into sea off Sheung Wan

A woman was rescued unconscious after falling into the sea off Sheung Wan early on Wednesday.

(Video) KOL claims she was secretly filmed in Central, confronts man after finding no photos on his phone

A female KOL has sparked online debate after posting a video claiming she was secretly filmed by a man in Central on Monday, then confronting and filming him.

World/China

Pope Leo diagnosed with cancer as doctors remove part of lung, Vatican says

Pope Leo was diagnosed with lung cancer after surgeons removed a part of his right lung on Tuesday, the Vatican said in a medical bulletin, marking a significant health setback for the 71-year-old pontiff.

Photo: Reuters

Man in electronic tag stabs 8 at S Korea mall

A 59-year-old man wearing an electronic ankle tag stabbed eight people at a large shopping mall in Incheon, South Korea, on Tuesday, with bystanders using chairs and trays to subdue him and prevent further casualties.

Congo's Ebola infections surpass 9,000, government report shows

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo has risen above 9,000, government data showed on Tuesday, as responders struggle to slow transmission in multiple hotspots.

Photo: Reuters

(Video) CCTV captures man fleeing seconds before drone explosion at Kyiv kindergarten

A man in Kyiv region narrowly escaped death after CCTV captured him running to safety seconds before a drone struck a kindergarten and school compound.

S Korean woman unplugs freezer to charge phone at unmanned ice cream shop, causing stock to melt

The owner of an unmanned ice cream shop in South Korea has taken to social media after a woman unplugged the shop's freezer to charge her phone and left without plugging it back in, causing the entire freezer's stock of ice cream to melt.

Trump fires ambassador to Greece Guilfoyle after reports of misconduct

The White House said on Tuesday it had asked US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign after a series of news reports raised concerns she sold access to Trump administration officials in exchange for money, gifts and favors.

Photo: Reuters

Tim Cook spotted at Tsinghua University for business school advisory board meeting

Apple chairman Tim Cook appeared at Tsinghua University in Beijing on Tuesday for the 2026 meeting of the School of Economics and Management's advisory board, held on October 13 and 14.

Market

Nasdaq ends down as chipmakers fall and bank earnings roll in

The Nasdaq ended lower on Tuesday, as chip stocks added to recent losses and investors parsed mixed quarterly results from Citigroup and other big US banks.

Sport

Tresoldi treble stuns Inter, Bayern held as Barcelona rally

Nicolo Tresoldi's hat-trick powered Club Brugge to a stunning 4-3 Champions League victory at Inter Milan on a night of scares for Europe's heavyweights on Tuesday, with Bayern Munich held 3-3 at home by Viking.

Photo: Reuters

Editorial

Saudi Arabia's strategic dilemma: regional conflicts, Vision 2030 and pivot to the East

Saudi Arabia is navigating an increasingly perilous strategic dilemma as the devastating fallout from the broader Iran conflict and relentless Houthi hostilities violently breach its borders.

Photo: Reuters

Opinion

Longer ride, fun activities at Hong Kong Cyclothon 2026 | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

For most of the year, Hong Kong's bridges, tunnels, and expressways carry commuters and freight through the city. On Sunday, however, parts of that network were given over to cyclists, international competition, and an event designed to promote sports tourism.

Unlocking relief: managing psoriatic arthritis in Hong Kong | Health Decoder | Dr Timothy Wan Man-choi

For many in Hong Kong, a skin flare-up of psoriasis seems like a manageable hurdle. However, for approximately 30 percent of these patients, the condition runs deeper.

Novel construction: how railway expands without disruption | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung

I have never ceased to be amazed by novel construction methods as applied to our transport infrastructure.