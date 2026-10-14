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NEWS

(Video) 2 women arrested after fight at Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Threads@eric_lo725

Two women were arrested after a fight at the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront on Tuesday evening, with video showing one woman pinned to the ground and punched.

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The two-minute clip circulating on Threads was filmed near the Clock Tower. It showed a middle-aged woman pinned to the ground by a short-haired woman who threw repeated punches while the victim screamed for help. A foreign man intervened, pulling the short-haired woman away and demanding she stop.

After being pulled apart, the short-haired woman kicked the middle-aged woman in the back. Another passer-by stepped in to separate them. The middle-aged woman, refusing to back down, swore repeatedly, and the short-haired woman picked up a signboard advertising a "luxury sightseeing yacht."

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The middle-aged woman then charged forward, and the short-haired woman called on friends to help. The foreign man shouted: "No! What's your problem? go away." The middle-aged woman shouted that she had been hit on the head and wanted a medical examination, while the short-haired woman said: "You took my things? You robbed my things!"

A man filming was repeatedly told in Mandarin to stop, and he replied that he would keep filming because someone could be killed.

Netizens said the short-haired woman is a tout for a harbour sightseeing boat, while the middle-aged woman often sings outside the Star Ferry pier. Some praised the passers-by who intervened.

Police said two women argued near the Clock Tower on Salisbury Road at around 7pm. A 51-year-old woman surnamed Ouyang reported being punched and injured on her head and hands, while a 59-year-old woman surnamed Sun suffered injuries to her back, hands and fingers. Both were arrested on suspicion of fighting in a public place and taken to Kwong Wah Hospital. The Yau Tsim police district crime investigation team is investigating.

fight Tsim Sha Tsui arrests

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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