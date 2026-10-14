HKUMed to host World Health Summit Regional Meeting 2027 in HK

The LKS Faculty of Medicine of the University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) has officially received the baton to host the World Health Summit (WHS) Regional Meeting 2027, Hong Kong, China, at the WHS Opening Night in Berlin on October 11, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The handover from Nairobi, the 2026 host, sets the stage for Hong Kong to host the leading international platform for global health dialogue for the first time. The meeting will take place from May 7 to 9, 2027, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre under the theme "Health Across Borders," welcoming about 2,000 participants.

Professor Lau Chak-sing , incoming International President of the World Health Summit 2027 and Dean of Medicine at HKU, said: "Receiving the baton from Nairobi is such a privilege, and HKUMed is ready to help shape the next chapter of global health collaboration. We will harness our city's role as a super connector to bring together leaders and changemakers."

HKUMed joined the WHS Academic Alliance in 2024, becoming the first institution from Hong Kong to join the international academic network. Its selection to host the 2027 Regional Meeting underscored its growing engagement with the global health community.

Professor Axel R. Pries, President of the World Health Summit, said the regional meetings elevate regional priorities and expertise to the global health dialogue, and that the 2027 meeting will provide a central platform for collaboration on health challenges.

The meeting will feature more than 40 sessions across five thematic tracks: Equity in Health; Health in the Digital Era; Partnerships as Pathways in Health; Science and Innovation; and the Multi-sectorality of Health Policy. It will coincide with the 30th anniversary of the Hong Kong SAR and HKUMed's 140th anniversary.