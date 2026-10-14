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WORLD

S Korean woman unplugs freezer to charge phone at unmanned ice cream shop, causing stock to melt

WORLD
1 hour ago
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The owner of an unmanned ice cream shop in South Korea has taken to social media after a woman unplugged the shop's freezer to charge her phone and left without plugging it back in, causing the entire freezer's stock of ice cream to melt.

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CCTV footage showed the woman, in a white T-shirt and black trousers, entering the shop, making no purchase and walking straight to the socket next to the freezer. She unplugged the freezer, plugged in her phone, waited for it to charge and then left without reconnecting the freezer.

The freezer remained without power and the ice cream melted. The owner, facing heavy losses, suspended business and released the CCTV images to find the woman, preparing to take legal action for obstruction of business and damages.

The incident sparked widespread discussion online, with many criticising the woman. Comments included: "She must compensate," "She saved a few cents on electricity but cost the shop millions of won — her selfishness is off the charts," and "What's most unforgivable is that she left without plugging it back in. This is deliberate destruction."

unmanned shop ice cream phone charging

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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