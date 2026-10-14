Congo's Ebola infections surpass 9,000, government report shows

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WHO's Tedros says Ebola response must be scaled up to tackle Congo outbreak
03-09-2026 06:52 HKT
Canada authorizes clinical trials of Moderna Ebola vaccine
05-08-2026 10:12 HKT
Zijin starts Congo lithium exports to China, sources say
16-07-2026 22:38 HKT
Trial for Bundibugyo Ebola treatment starts in DRC, WHO says
03-07-2026 04:50 HKT
Hong Kong updates protective gear guidelines for Ebola preparedness
09-06-2026 19:03 HKT
US warns Ebola outbreak on scale of largest 'is possible'
06-06-2026 16:18 HKT
WHO experts want trials on potential Ebola vaccines, treatments
29-05-2026 09:56 HKT
WHO urges DRCongo's neighbours to act immediately on Ebola risk
26-05-2026 04:07 HKT