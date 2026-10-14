Unlocking relief: managing psoriatic arthritis in Hong Kong | Health Decoder | Dr Timothy Wan Man-choi

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For many in Hong Kong, a skin flare-up of psoriasis seems like a manageable hurdle. However, for approximately 30 percent of these patients, the condition runs deeper.
Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a chronic inflammatory condition that targets both the skin and the joints. It leads to joint swelling, pain, dactylitis (sausage-like digits), and severe fatigue.
Local data shows that PsA often hits adults in their prime, typically in their 30s and 40s, severely impacting their career and quality of life. Fortunately, modern medicine is transforming how we fight this debilitating disease.
The most critical factor in managing PsA is early treatment. Historically, delayed diagnoses meant patients often suffered irreversible joint destruction and permanent deformity.
Today, rheumatologists emphasize a “window of opportunity.” Catching and treating inflammation early can halt bone erosion before it even begins. Furthermore, groundbreaking local research by the Chinese University of Hong Kong shows that achieving early, sustained control significantly protects the heart, reducing the elevated risk of cardiovascular diseases heavily linked with PsA.
Because PsA manifests differently in every individual – some suffer from severe skin lesions, while others experience spine stiffness or peripheral joint pain – a one-size-fits-all approach no longer works. Modern care relies on personalized treatment options tailored to each patient’s unique symptoms.
Traditional solutions: mild cases may start with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) or conventional synthetic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) like methotrexate to curb broad immune activity.
Biologic breakthroughs: for moderate-to-severe cases, advanced biologic therapies act like guided missiles. They selectively block specific inflammatory proteins such as TNF-alpha, IL-17, IL-17A & IL-17F or IL-23. Recent clinical trials at CUHK proved that targeted IL-17 inhibitors can actually facilitate partial repair of bone damage while clearing skin plaques.
If you suffer from psoriasis and begin noticing persistent joint stiffness, do not wait. Consult a specialist early to design your personalized path back to pain-free living.
Dr Timothy Wan Man-choi Specialist in Rheumatology and Honorary Associate Clinical Professor (HKU).