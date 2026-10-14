(Video) CCTV captures man fleeing seconds before drone explosion at Kyiv kindergarten

A man in Kyiv region narrowly escaped death after CCTV captured him running to safety seconds before a drone struck a kindergarten and school compound.

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The incident occurred on October 8 in the village of Sviatopetrivske on the outskirts of Kyiv. Ukrainian officials said the drone hit the shared campus of Umka Grand kindergarten and a school, damaging the playground and nearby homes. Teachers and students had already taken shelter in a bomb shelter, and no casualties were reported.

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Footage showed a man in dark clothing walking along the road outside the campus before suddenly looking up and sprinting away. Moments later, a drone flew in at high speed and struck the area where he had been standing, producing a huge fireball, debris and smoke. He escaped without injury.

The strike came as Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone assault on Ukraine over two days. President Volodymyr Zelensky said at least 78 people were killed and 215 injured nationwide, including several children, with serious casualties in Kyiv, Pryluky and Kramatorsk. Russia has previously denied deliberately targeting civilians, saying its strikes target military and defence facilities.