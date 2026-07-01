logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Ex-Cyberport entrepreneurship head among 6 charged by ICAC over $20m tech subsidy fraud

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The ICAC has charged six people, including a former section head of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, over an alleged bribery and fraud syndicate involving the Digital Transformation Support Pilot Programme.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Alice So Nga-lai, 59, then Head of Entrepreneurship of Cyberport, faces one count of public servant accepting advantages. Viola Lam Yuen-lee, 39, sole proprietor of Find Solution Ai Limited, faces one count of offering advantages to a public servant.

Viola Lam and the remaining four defendants are also charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud. The co-defendants are Lam's younger brother Paul Lam Kin-ho, 35, company secretary of Find Solution; and three downline vendors of Find Solution, Daniel Lee, Chan Hoi-tsun and Tsang Wai-ping, aged between 31 and 52.

No plea was entered. The case was adjourned to January 4, 2027, and the defendants were granted bail of between HK$20,000 and HK$100,000, with travel bans and no contact with prosecution witnesses.

The two bribery charges allege So accepted gifts from Viola Lam in return for remaining favourably disposed to Find Solution in subsidy applications. The gifts included several round-trip flight tickets between Hong Kong and Thailand and Japan, as well as branded handbags and a smartphone.

The ICAC investigation revealed So allegedly accepted bribes for curtailing the investigation of complaints against Find Solution and expediting subsidy releases. The conspiracy charge alleges the defendants falsely represented that various SMEs had applied for subsidies, engaged Find Solution and paid half the service fees, inducing Cyberport to approve applications and pay the remaining halves. The case involved at least 400 applications and about HK$20 million in subsidies.

Cyberport ICAC subsidy fraud

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Commissioner of Police Joe Chow and National Security Department head Kelvin Kong
13 disciplined services and ICAC officers awarded Distinguished Service Medals in 2026 Honours List
NEWS
01-07-2026 04:20 HKT
Man charged with offering 600-yuan bribe to driving examiner
NEWS
05-02-2026 04:04 HKT
The Cyberport Expansion Project includes the construction of the Cyberport 5 building and the revitalization of the community-beloved Waterfront Park.
Cyberport 5: Hong Kong’s new Landmark for Innovation & Technology is Ready for the Future
NEWS
19-12-2025 10:00 HKT
HOY TV “AI for Humans” explores how AI and robotics are revolutionizing property management in Hong Kong
NEWS
06-10-2025 15:00 HKT
Han Bicheng
BrainCo sets up Asia-Pacific HQ at Hong Kong Cyberport, eyes global expansion
INNOVATION
29-09-2025 20:39 HKT
From Chalkboards to Chatbots: How AI is Transforming the Future of Education
NEWS
29-09-2025 15:00 HKT
Various mainland and overseas enterprises have expressed interest in setting up in the area's industrial zones, local media reported. SING TAO
Streamlined access to Northern Metropolis sites reportedly on policy docket
INNOVATION
16-09-2025 15:53 HKT
HOY TV’s “AI for Humans” explores how Cyberport and HK universities’ are shaping the future of AI talent
NEWS
16-09-2025 13:00 HKT
HOY TV “AI for Humans” explores how Cyberport AI Community and HKBU are harnessing AIGC to revitalize Chinese culture
NEWS
08-09-2025 10:45 HKT
HOY TV’s “AI for Humans” explores how the skies are becoming Hong Kong’s new growth frontier
NEWS
25-08-2025 16:45 HKT
Man dies in fall from Wan Chai mall railing a day before Vietnam trip with wife
NEWS
11-10-2026 18:51 HKT
New Huanggang Port opens; cross-boundary shuttle bus makes final journey after nearly 30 years
NEWS
20 hours ago
Tram derails and hits Shau Kei Wan shop
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.