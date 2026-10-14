Customs seizes $18m of suspected smuggled pharmaceuticals at HK-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge port

Hong Kong Customs seized about 320,000 suspected pharmaceutical products with an estimated market value of about HK$18 million at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port on Tuesday, in a suspected smuggling case involving an outgoing lorry.

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Based on risk assessment, officers intercepted a lorry declared to contain supplements, skincare products and clothes. Upon inspection, they found the suspected pharmaceutical products inside the cargo compartment.

A 39-year-old mainland male driver was arrested and charged with one count of attempting to export unmanifested cargo. He will appear at West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on Wednesday.

Customs reminded the public that exporting unmanifested cargo carries a maximum penalty of HK$2 million and seven years' imprisonment, while exporting pharmaceutical products without a valid export licence carries a maximum fine of HK$500,000 and two years' imprisonment.