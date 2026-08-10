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NEWS

Woman rescued unconscious after falling into sea off Sheung Wan

NEWS
7 mins ago
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A woman was rescued unconscious after falling into the sea off Sheung Wan early on Wednesday.

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Police received a report from a passer-by at around 2am of a figure floating in the water off the Rumsey Street carpark, suspected to be someone who had fallen in.

A Fire Services launch arrived and pulled the woman from the water. She was unconscious and taken to the Central Fire Station at the Central Government Pier, then transferred to Ruttonjee Hospital by ambulance.

Police are investigating.

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, help is available. Dial 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or 2382 2007 for Suicide Prevention Services.

You can also call Suicide Prevention Services at 2382 0000 or CEASE Crisis Centre of Tung Wah Groups of Hospitals at 18281.The government hotline 18111 can provide support for people with mental health needs and render immediate mental health support and referral services.

sea rescue Sheung Wan unconscious

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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