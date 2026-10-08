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NEWS

Indonesian helper in Kai Tak murder case worked 3 years with only half-day off a week in cramped flat

NEWS
2 hours ago
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Further details have emerged in the Kai Tak murder case involving a 93-year-old woman who died after suffering multiple bruises, with a 52-year-old Indonesian domestic helper arrested on suspicion of murder.

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Sources said the helper had worked in the unit for three years and had only half a day off per week, on irregular days.

Police said the unit was about 150 square feet with no bedroom, only a living room, toilet and kitchen. A neighbour described the flat as tightly packed with a bunk bed, a sofa and piles of clothing, indicating cramped living conditions for the pair.

+1

Under the Standard Employment Contract, foreign domestic helpers are entitled to at least one rest day every seven days. Employers must not force helpers to work on rest days; if required to work, another rest day must be arranged within 30 days, with notice given within 48 hours. However, it is understood that employers and helpers can agree to substitute rest days with extra pay, a common practice.

The helper remains in police custody. Police believe the alleged assault may have stemmed from friction over long-term caregiving or strained relations caused by fatigue. Initial investigations suggested the woman had also been assaulted on previous occasions, with incidents reportedly occurring daily over the preceding two weeks.

Kai Tak murder domestic helper

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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