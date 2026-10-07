(Video) KOL claims she was secretly filmed in Central, confronts man after finding no photos on his phone

A female KOL has sparked online debate after posting a video claiming she was secretly filmed by a man in Central on Monday, then confronting and filming him.

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Rachel Li, who describes herself as a model and ran in this year's Miss Hong Kong pageant, posted the clip on Threads saying she was secretly photographed on Peel Street. She did not specify which part of her body was filmed or whether she reported the matter to police.

In the video, Rachel follows and questions the man, who covers his face and avoids her before showing his phone album to prove he did not take any photos. Rachel alleges he had deleted the photos, saying: "I don't know how he deleted them, but obviously he took them." She also noted his album showed he had a family, calling him a "pervert" and saying it was "shameful, affecting his family and the city's image."

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The video drew criticism, with many netizens saying she had no evidence and was publicly shaming the man unfairly. Comments included: "There's no portrait rights in Hong Kong, he was just taking photos from afar," "Obviously isn't evidence," and "You filmed him without consent and posted his face online to shame him — isn't that worse than what you accused him of?"

Rachel hit back, saying street photography and secret filming are different, citing sections 159AAC and 159AAB of the Crimes Ordinance on illegal filming of intimate parts and voyeurism, which carry up to five years' jail. She said people should not justify lewd filming or blame the victim's clothing, adding: "Clothing is personal freedom. What's exposed is not my clothing, but your distorted view of the law and cold-hearted attitude."

When asked whether the man filmed intimate parts or committed voyeurism, she did not immediately reply.