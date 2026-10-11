Tim Cook spotted at Tsinghua University for business school advisory board meeting

Apple chairman Tim Cook appeared at Tsinghua University in Beijing on Tuesday for the 2026 meeting of the School of Economics and Management's advisory board, held on October 13 and 14.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Video circulating online showed Cook in a dark suit at the entrance of the school's building, gesturing and waving at onlookers before getting into a car.

A student who saw him said they were studying at the school when they spotted a banner about the advisory board meeting and wondered if Cook or Jensen Huang might be there. They described being surprised when Cook waved and gave a peace sign to students standing behind.

Another person who met Cook outside the Jianhua building said the meeting was being held over two days and noted that Lisa Su and Jensen Huang are also board members, wondering if they would attend.

The advisory board was established in October 2000 with the support of then-Premier Zhu Rongji, and its current chairman is Cook. Members include Elon Musk, Satya Nadella, Mark Zuckerberg and executives from JPMorgan, Blackstone and Citigroup. Three new members joined this year: Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang, AMD chair and CEO Lisa Su, and Pictet Group senior managing partner Marc Pictet.