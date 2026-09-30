Night Recap - September 30, 2026

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Hong Kong national security police arrest founder of Boom News over alleged sedition

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Hong Kong national security police arrested Tang Ho-wing, the founder and operator of the digital news platform Boom News, on Wednesday morning.

Kai Tak Hospital opens Oct 5 amid transit concerns from elderly patients

Kai Tak Hospital will open in phases starting October 5 to replace Queen Elizabeth Hospital as the Kowloon Central Cluster's flagship hospital, but its relatively remote location has raised concerns about transport access for patients.

National Day to see heat and showers ahead of cooler monsoon spell

Hong Kong is set to experience hot weather on National Day with lingering showers, before an incoming northeast monsoon brings cloudier skies and cooler morning temperatures dropping to 24 degrees Celsius early next week, according to the Observatory.

Lawmakers propose birth lottery and leave expansion to tackle declining fertility

Lawmakers have proposed a range of incentives, including a childbearing lottery and expanded parental leave, to address Hong Kong’s declining fertility rate, as officials stressed that the government would take a gentle approach rather than rely on high-pressure tactics to encourage young people to have children.

Murder trial of socialite Abby Choi begins as prosecution details financial disputes

The trial of three men accused of the murder and unlawful burial of 28-year-old socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung opened before an eight-man, one-woman jury on Wednesday afternoon.

Business Today

Taikoo Place Padel Club opens to tenants and the public in mid-November

Swire Properties’ (1972) Taikoo Place Padel Club, at 8 Shipyard Lane and 1067 King’s Road, will open to tenants and the public in mid-November, the developer said on Wednesday.

HSBC names stablecoin 'HSBC RedCoin' amid strong digital asset demand

HSBC (0005) on Wednesday unveiled the official name of its forthcoming stablecoin, "HSBC RedCoin", and a new survey showing that 74 percent of respondents recognize at least one stablecoin use case.

DeepSeek partners with Huawei to develop chip programming tools, reducing reliance on Nvidia

Chinese AI firm DeepSeek said on Wednesday it has partnered with Huawei Technologies to develop programing tools for Huawei’s Ascend chips, the latest sign of Chinese tech firms deepening ties as they seek alternatives to the Nvidia ecosystem.

Seven IP financing sandbox loans approved as HK moves to expand program

Hong Kong has approved credit for the first batch of seven pilot cases under its Intellectual Property Financing Sandbox, with loan amounts ranging from HK$1 million to HK$39 million, and launched a two-year matching grant scheme to help enterprises value their patents and other intellectual property (IP) assets.

Hong Kong posts $19 million deficit for the first five months ended in August

The government recorded a deficit of HK$19 million in the first five months ended on August 31, with expenditure and revenue amounting to HK$311 billion and HK$249.2 billion, respectively.

World/China

Ford's CEO urges caution on Chinese automakers, says Europe is 'too late'

Ford CEO Jim Farley said that the US must carefully weigh how and whether Chinese automakers should enter the American market, and pointed to Europe as a cautionary tale.

Trump touts AI boss pledge to self-regulate

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the tech executives gathered at the White House to discuss regulating AI had signed a "morally binding" commitment to build adequate safeguards on the fast-moving technology.

China's factory activity returns to growth in September amid AI boom

China’s factory activity returned to growth in September, an official survey showed on Wednesday, as easing weather disruptions allowed factories to resume operations and a global artificial intelligence boom supported the industrial sector.

We are capitalists: US Democrats push back against communist label ahead of midterms

Democrats in competitive midterm races are increasingly declaring themselves proud capitalists, worried that Republican accusations of socialism and communism could sway critical swing voters this November, interviews with candidates and a review of campaign materials show.

Israel-bound flight diverted to Saudi Arabia after brawl between pilots, Israeli official says

A flight bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates diverted to Saudi Arabia after transmitting emergency signals following a fight between the pilots rather than a hijacking, an Israeli official said on Wednesday.