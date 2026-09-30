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PROPERTY

Taikoo Place Padel Club opens to tenants and the public in mid-November

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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Rendering of Taikoo Place Padel Club. SWIRES PROPERTIES
Rendering of Taikoo Place Padel Club. SWIRES PROPERTIES

Swire Properties’ (1972) Taikoo Place Padel Club, at 8 Shipyard Lane and 1067 King’s Road, will open to tenants and the public in mid-November, the developer said on Wednesday.

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The club is Hong Kong’s largest urban padel club, featuring six international competition-standard courts, including three covered and three open-air courts, according to the developer. 

Additionally, the club provides a health and wellness experience for visitors through a sporting experience, complemented by an open space for events, food, beverage, and retail offerings, and recovery amenities, such as cold plunge and sauna facilities.

Taikoo Place will also extend its partnership with PADEL+ as the club operator.

Since its introduction in 2024, the padel has hosted corporate tournaments, school coaching
programs, youth training camps, and social play experiences, including the Taikoo Place Inter-Corporate Tournament, which attracted 72 corporate teams, as well as community programs delivered in partnership with Laureus Sport for Good Hong Kong and Taikoo Primary School.
 

Swire PropertiesTaikoo Place Padel Club

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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