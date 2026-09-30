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FINANCE

China's factory activity returns to growth in September amid AI boom

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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A welder works at the Auto Parts Alliance (China) factory in Guangdong, a Japanese company who supplies parts for Honda, 14 June 2003. AFP
A welder works at the Auto Parts Alliance (China) factory in Guangdong, a Japanese company who supplies parts for Honda, 14 June 2003. AFP

China’s factory activity returned to growth in September, an official survey showed on Wednesday, as easing weather disruptions allowed factories to resume operations and a global artificial intelligence boom supported the industrial sector.

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The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 50.1 from 49.8 in August, ending two straight months of contraction, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. That matched the median forecast of 50.1 in a Reuters poll.

The 50-point mark separates expansion from contraction.

Reuters

ChinafactorySeptemberPMI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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