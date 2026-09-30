China's factory activity returns to growth in September amid AI boom

China’s factory activity returned to growth in September, an official survey showed on Wednesday, as easing weather disruptions allowed factories to resume operations and a global artificial intelligence boom supported the industrial sector.

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The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 50.1 from 49.8 in August, ending two straight months of contraction, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. That matched the median forecast of 50.1 in a Reuters poll.

The 50-point mark separates expansion from contraction.

Reuters