(Video) Dashcam footage captures passengers halting runaway taxi after driver faints in Cheung Sha Wan

Newly surfaced dashcam footage shows four passengers taking control of a taxi in Cheung Sha Wan after the driver collapsed at the wheel, bringing the vehicle to a halt against a concrete roadside barrier.

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The incident occurred at about noon on September 28 as the taxi was travelling eastbound along Ching Cheung Road towards Kwun Tong near Nob Hill Square. Police said the 66-year-old driver lost consciousness while driving, leaving the vehicle unguided and causing it to veer from side to side for around half a minute.

Video footage shows the driver wearing sunglasses with his head slumped forward, completely unresponsive. As the taxi began to drift, the front male passenger patted the driver’s arm while a female passenger repeatedly tapped his face in an effort to wake him.

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When the driver failed to respond, the front passenger grabbed the steering wheel to guide the vehicle. Meanwhile, a female passenger in the backseat leaned forward to pull the emergency brake.

The startled passengers managed to maneuver the vehicle as it scraped along the right-hand roadside barrier before coming to a stop with a blown-out front-right tire. The four occupants then exited the car to seek assistance.

None of the passengers were injured, and police officers later helped them hail another cab to continue their trip. Paramedics transported the driver to Caritas Medical Centre, where he remained in critical condition as of Wednesday.