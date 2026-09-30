National Day to see heat and showers ahead of cooler monsoon spell

Hong Kong is set to experience hot weather on National Day with lingering showers, before an incoming northeast monsoon brings cloudier skies and cooler morning temperatures dropping to 24 degrees Celsius early next week, according to the Observatory.

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The Observatory said fine weather across Guangdong, driven by an anticyclone aloft, will keep conditions hot on Wednesday, with afternoon temperatures ranging from 29 to 34 degrees Celsius under light to moderate southwesterly winds.

On Thursday, weak winds and high temperatures are expected to trigger isolated showers and localized thunderstorms, with temperatures between 29 and 33 degrees.

Conditions are set to turn later on Friday as the northeast monsoon reaches South China, bringing increased cloud cover, more widespread rain patches and scattered squalls into the weekend.

By early next week, a drier phase of the monsoon is expected to clear the skies and deliver a noticeable morning chill. Temperatures will ease from about 25 to 31 degrees on Monday (Oct 5) to 24 to 29 degrees on Tuesday, with sunny intervals during the day.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Surigae was centered about 500 kilometers south-southeast of Osaka at noon on Wednesday. Moving northeast at about 22 kilometers per hour across waters south of Japan, it is expected to transition into an extratropical cyclone over the next two days.