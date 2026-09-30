Ex-textile engineer charged by ICAC over $9m IT procurement fraud

A former system engineer at a textile company and his relative have been charged by the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) over the alleged concealment of a conflict of interest in HK$9 million worth of IT procurement.

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The defendants were identified as Leung Kam-chiu, 33, a former systems engineer at Pacific Textiles Limited, and his relative Kong Cheuk-man, 34, the sole proprietor of Shengguangheng.

Leung faces four counts of fraud, with Kong jointly charged on one of the counts.

The charges allege that Leung failed to disclose that goods in 19 orders were supplied by OX Technology Limited—a firm he solely owned—inducing Pacific Textiles and its affiliate PCGT Limited to pay HK$2,607,267 between September 20, 2022, and March 21, 2023.

Leung is also accused of falsely representing that the products were supplied by Shengguangheng and two other vendors, marking up item prices by 6 to 8 percent to generate unlawful profits between July 2021 and March 2023.

The court heard that Leung handled a total of 48 purchase orders worth approximately HK$9 million and never declared the conflict of interest in writing to his employer.

The pair appeared at West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts today, where Deputy District Judge Amy Chan Wai-mun adjourned the case to December 9 for transfer to the District Court. Both were released on continued bail of HK$20,000 and other conditions.