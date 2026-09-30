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HONG KONG
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NEWS

AFCD boosts patrols as country parks brace for National Day crowds

NEWS
26 mins ago
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Stepped-up patrols, drones and crowd control are planned for ecotourism hotspots as Hong Kong prepares for the seven-day National Day Golden Week holiday, according to the  Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD).

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Anticipating a rise in visitors, the AFCD said extra staff would be deployed for round-the-clock patrols at campsites in Ham Tin Wan, Sai Wan and Long Ke Wan in Sai Kung to enforce regulations against breaches. 

CCTV systems will help monitor the campsites, while the AFCD staff will step up publicity on safe hiking, protecting the environment and wildlife, keeping the area clean, and observing camping etiquette. 

To strengthen cleaning and waste management around the campsites, additional food residue strainers will be provided outside the Ham Tin public toilet. 

Notably, lending of small grill stands will also be trialled for campers at Ham Tin Wan and Sai Wan campsites. 

Additionally, the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) has installed an eco-smart toilet near the Ham Tin public toilet to provide extra cubicles and washing facilities. Toilet attendants will be on duty daily during the holiday to boost cleaning. 

As for the popular Sharp Island and Shui Hau on Lantau Island, extra staff and drones with broadcast capability will be deployed to remind visitors not to cross the railings above the Po Pin Chau viewing platform. 

The AFCD will also work with WWF-Hong Kong to set up a public education booth at the Sharp Island pier and the beach backshore to promote marine conservation and guidelines for appreciating nature. 

To avoid trampling on corals, snorkelling and kayaking guides will patrol nearshore waters to remind snorkellers to follow coral-friendly routes when entering and exiting the water. 

Full bookings at High Island Geo Trail-Po Pin Chau Section

Meanwhile, the online real-name reservation arrangement trial will continue for the High Island Geo Trail-Po Pin Chau Section, with all slots for October 1 to 5 already full. 

With limited places still available for certain sessions on other days, the public is advised to watch for the AFCD's latest announcements. 

The AFCD urged visitors to pay attention to hiking safety, follow outdoor etiquette and codes, and use only officially managed and maintained trails in country parks. 

It particularly reminded visitors not to climb trees, disturb or harm wildlife, or cause a nuisance to others, stressing that enforcement action would be taken immediately against any breach.

AFCDNational Day

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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