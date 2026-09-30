Trading company director arrested over baby wash falsely labeled fragrance-free

A 42-year-old female director of a trading company was arrested by Hong Kong Customs for allegedly selling a baby hair and body wash falsely labeled as free from allergenic fragrances, following a referral from the Consumer Council.

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The arrest follows a consumer watchdog test that detected 0.0774 percent limonene in Mambino Organics “Happy Time Shampoo + Body Wash (Orange Scented),” contradicting its packaging claim of containing no allergenic fragrances.

Customs officers later made a test purchase of the product at a retail outlet in Causeway Bay and sent samples to the Government Laboratory for chemical analysis, which revealed a higher limonene concentration of 0.11 percent.

Following the findings, Customs officers inspected retail outlets across multiple districts, seizing 34 bottles of the product from eight shops. The woman was arrested on suspicion of supplying goods with a false trade description under the Trade Descriptions Ordinance. She has been released on bail pending further investigation.

Customs officials stated that limonene is a citrus-scented compound that can oxidize in the air into substances capable of triggering allergic skin reactions in sensitive individuals.

The department reminded traders to adhere strictly to statutory requirements and urged consumers to purchase personal care items from reputable retailers.