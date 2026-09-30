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NEWS

Victoria Park lantern carnival extended to Oct 7 amid strong turnout

NEWS
12 mins ago
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The Mid-Autumn Lantern Carnival and the International Lantern Spectacular at Victoria Park have been further expanded to October 7 following an enthusiastic public response, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department and the Hong Kong Tourism Board announced on Wednesday. 

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Official figures show the events drew about 580,000 visitors over the 13 days from September 17 to September 29, averaging roughly 45,000 a day. Footfall peaked at more than 200,000 on a single day.

To maintain order and ensure safety amid the large crowds, the Tourism Board said crowd control measures will be implemented as needed based on real-time conditions. It thanked the public for their strong support and urged visitors to follow instructions from staff on site.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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