Govt assists HK resident in returning home after completion of 26-year sentence in the Philippines

A Hong Kong resident who had completed a 26-year prison sentence in the Philippines returned to Hong Kong on Tuesday, accompanied by Immigration Department officers.

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The return of Tang Lung-wai — now 55 — was facilitated by the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the HKSAR, the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines, the Assistance to Hong Kong Residents Unit of the ImmD, and the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Singapore, according to the HKSAR government statement.

Tang is suspected of possessing drugs in the Philippines and is sentenced to imprisonment.

The case began in 2003, when the family of Tang sought help from ImmD. Since then, the SAR government, in coordination with the OCMFA and the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines, worked to support Tang and his family. Embassy officials visited Tang during his imprisonment and communicated with Filipino judicial authorities to monitor the situation.

Upon learning that Tang had completed his sentence in the Philippines, the ImmD and the Embassy actively liaised with relevant Filipino authorities to follow up and immediately issued him the document for returning to Hong Kong to expedite the overall repatriation procedure.