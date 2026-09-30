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NEWS

Hong Kong national security police arrest founder of Boom News over alleged sedition

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong national security police arrested Tang Ho-wing, the founder and operator of the digital news platform Boom News, on Wednesday morning. 

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Authorities detained Tang, who is widely known by his nickname "Boomhead," around 7am on suspicion of publishing fake news to incite sedition.

Tang graduated from the Department of Computer Science at The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK).

Before launching his own platform, he worked as a reporter for the independent outlet HKGolden News, as well as the CUHK Student Press.

Through Boom News, Tang operated primarily as an independent journalist, building a significant online presence across multiple social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

His coverage focused heavily on live streaming and street-level reporting across Hong Kong.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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