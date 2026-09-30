Hong Kong national security police arrest founder of Boom News over alleged sedition

Hong Kong national security police arrested Tang Ho-wing, the founder and operator of the digital news platform Boom News, on Wednesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Authorities detained Tang, who is widely known by his nickname "Boomhead," around 7am on suspicion of publishing fake news to incite sedition.

Tang graduated from the Department of Computer Science at The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK).

Before launching his own platform, he worked as a reporter for the independent outlet HKGolden News, as well as the CUHK Student Press.

Through Boom News, Tang operated primarily as an independent journalist, building a significant online presence across multiple social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

His coverage focused heavily on live streaming and street-level reporting across Hong Kong.