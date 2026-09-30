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NEWS

Teenager arrested in Tseung Kwan O after taxi assault and damage in Mong Kok

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 17-year-old local youth has been arrested and charged in connection with an incident where a taxi was surrounded by a crowd and damaged in Mong Kok last Saturday night. 

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A video captured by an in-car camera during the incident went viral, showing a group of people crowding around the taxi near the intersection of Argyle Street and Sai Yeung Choi Street South. 

One man wielding a weapon was seen opening the passenger door and repeatedly striking a passenger inside, forcing the driver to run a red light in a desperate bid to escape the scene.

According to police reports, the taxi driver contacted authorities early Sunday morning to report the confrontation. 

The driver stated that at around ten o'clock on Saturday night, a man was seen brandishing a club-like weapon at the Mong Kok junction, which was subsequently used to damage the vehicle.

Following a swift investigation, officers from the Mong Kok police district arrested the teenage suspect in the Tseung Kwan O area on Tuesday. 

He was formally charged with one count of criminal damage and appeared before the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on Wednesday morning. Police confirmed that the investigation remains active as anti-triad officers continue to follow up on the case.

Tseung Kwan Otaxi

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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