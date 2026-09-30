PolyU and Jockey Club launch fall-preparedness program to train 17,000 seniors

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in partnership with five non-governmental organizations, has launched a novel program to equip 17,000 older adults with fall management skills. The "Jockey Club SafeMove Fall Management Programme," announced on Wednesday, is a 45-month initiative funded by a donation of over HK$119 million from The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust.

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It is the first program of its kind in the city to combine judo-based safe landing techniques with the science of biomechanics to reduce fall-related injuries among residents aged 60 and above.

According to government health statistics, approximately 16 percent of older adults in Hong Kong experience at least one fall each year, with about one in ten of those incidents resulting in a fracture.

Such falls can severely impact mobility and have a lasting effect on physical and mental well-being. The program aims to shift the public health approach from reactive treatment to proactive prevention, fostering a healthier and more active ageing community.

A proactive approach to senior safety and health

The initiative was officially launched at a ceremony on the PolyU campus, attended by key figures including Under Secretary for Labour and Welfare Ho Kai-ming, representatives from the Primary Healthcare Commission, PolyU, and The Hong Kong Jockey Club.

Ho stated that the program signifies a move towards enhancing the physical flexibility and adaptability of elderly persons, allowing them to respond more effectively to the risk of falling.

He noted that the initiative aligns with the government's policy of promoting prevention-oriented elderly care and carer support, complementing official efforts like the Pilot Scheme on Intelligent Accident Detection Systems, which provides real-time fall detection for high-risk households.

Participants will first undergo bone density screening and an AI-driven fall-risk assessment developed by PolyU's Department of Rehabilitation Sciences. Eligible individuals will be invited to a 12-week training course co-designed by university researchers and professional judo coaches.

The course focuses on teaching body protection and safe landing techniques to minimize impact forces and reduce the risk of fractures. Consultations with PolyU physiotherapists will also be available.

Imelda Chan, head of charities for health and older adults at The Hong Kong Jockey Club, explained that the program translates research into innovative primary healthcare services.

She added that it establishes a community-based, sustainable model for fall management, reflecting the Club's commitment to impactful philanthropy and societal betterment.

The university's research team anticipates that the program will not only reduce fall-related injuries and associated healthcare costs but also improve physical mobility and alleviate the psychological and social burdens associated with the fear of falling.

Community-dwelling older adults aged 60 or over are welcome to join. The partner NGOs for this initiative are Haven of Hope Christian Service, Hong Kong Sheng Kung Hui Welfare Council Limited, Jockey Club Cadenza Hub, The Hong Kong Society for Rehabilitation, and Yan Chai Hospital.