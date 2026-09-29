Late police officer Chu Chun-kwok to be buried at Gallant Garden with full honors

Police constable Chu Chun-kwok, who died earlier this month after he was paralyzed in a stabbing while on duty in 2005, will be laid to rest next month with the highest of police honors, according to sources.

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The funeral will be held on October 22 at the Universal Funeral Parlour in Hung Hom. Chu will be buried the following day at Gallant Garden, with ceremonies including a Taoist rite and Chinese-style marching drills.

Chu was left in a vegetative state after suffering severe blood loss when he was stabbed in Cheung Sha Wan in July 2005 during a foot patrol.

He received the Medal for Bravery (Gold) in 2006 in recognition of his courage and dedication to duty.