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NEWS

Late police officer Chu Chun-kwok to be buried at Gallant Garden with full honors

NEWS
43 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Police constable Chu Chun-kwok, who died earlier this month after he was paralyzed in a stabbing while on duty in 2005, will be laid to rest next month with the highest of police honors, according to sources.

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The funeral will be held on October 22 at the Universal Funeral Parlour in Hung Hom. Chu will be buried the following day at Gallant Garden, with ceremonies including a Taoist rite and Chinese-style marching drills.

Chu was left in a vegetative state after suffering severe blood loss when he was stabbed in Cheung Sha Wan in July 2005 during a foot patrol. 

He received the Medal for Bravery (Gold) in 2006 in recognition of his courage and dedication to duty.

Chu Chun-kwok

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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