Hong Kong posts $19 million deficit for the first five months ended in August

The government recorded a deficit of HK$19 million in the first five months ended on August 31, with expenditure and revenue amounting to HK$311 billion and HK$249.2 billion, respectively.

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The deficit was calculated after taking into account HK$56.2 billion received from the issuance of government bonds and the repayment of HK$13.4 billion in principal on government bonds. The fiscal reserves stood at HK$646.5 billion.

Meanwhile, the total assets of the exchange fund amounted to HK$4,335.4 billion as at August 31, HK$68.3 billion lower than that at the end of July.

Foreign currency assets decreased by HK$68 billion, mainly due to withdrawals of fiscal reserves placements.

Market-to-market revaluation of Hong Kong equities drove Hong Kong dollar assets down HK$300 million.

According to statistics published by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, total deposits with authorized institutions increased by 1.4 per cent in August 2026. Among the total, Hong Kong dollar deposits and foreign currency deposits increased by 2.2 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively, in August.

